Editor:

So very nice to learn that the leadership at Publix contributed hundreds of thousands of our money (spent in their stores) to fund the travesty that occurred on January 6th in our nation's capitol.

Match that with their hundreds of thousands of dollars contributed to the former president's campaign and their stellar sign-up process for our much needed COVID-19 vaccine and I believe you've got a clear picture of the quality of this organization. I'll spend my money at other grocery stores from now on. Think America.

John Delaney

Rotonda West

