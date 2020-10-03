Editor:
I don't personally like President Trump. But I respect what he's done and the fact that he's devoted to bettering our country. We are richer, safer and stronger with him as President.
It's clear that Biden, on the other hand, has no real agenda of his own and is indebted to crazies like Bernie Sanders and AOC along with their radical leftist agenda. They will write his programs.
If Biden wins we can expect higher taxes and reduced economic activity along with fewer jobs. We will also see weaker military and further caving in to China — a country intent on world domination at our expense.
But we will also see the "Green New Deal" become a reality. Saving the environment is critical. But wind and solar won't do it. They are too expensive and don't work without massive subsidies. They are inefficient and also are environmentally unfriendly in the long run.
Look at California. It can't build new fossil fuel plants. As a result they are now suffering blackouts and brownouts because the sun doesn't always shine nor does the wind always blow. They can't afford the massive investment required for wind and solar nor can they afford to buy power from neighboring states.
So vote for Biden if you like more taxes, fewer jobs, a weaker country subservient to China and a fairy tale like belief in the imaginary benefits of the "Green New Deal." Can you say "Venezuela?"
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
