To the gentleman who misses Trump (7/9/21).
I don't know where you get your facts, but you should try all of the fact check websites before you spew your thoughts.
First the price of gas is not controlled by the POTUS. How about the freeze in Texas that shut down the refineries starting it. Then Wall Street carried it further.
Keystone should have been shut down for environmental reasons. Your grandchildren will be better off,
Of the 400-plus miles of wall that he says he built only about 50 miles is "new wall." The rest is just replacing "old" wall.
He caused the big "unemployment" by not handling the Covid pandemic properly. "We have it under control", "It is just going to disappear." Only Trump made us the laughing stock of the world. All the world leaders were laughing at him.
All of this in just four short years. As you said, "I've run out of space" to write all that Trump did bad, including the over 30,000 lies that he told.
I sure do not miss him or his cronies.
Richard Huddleson
North Port
