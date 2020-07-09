Editor:
George Floyd may or may not have been “murdered.” Despite the video we have all seen, there are two diametrically opposing autopsies. Ultimately a jury will decide. What is not in doubt is the content of Mr. Floyd’s character. He had a long, documented criminal history.
Was George Floyd a man you could respect? A man you could look up to? Based on the life he chose, if you were a parent or teacher would you hold this man up as a role model? My guess is a definite no. Yet huge crowds all over this country were willing to “take a knee” to honor Mr. Floyd.
I assure you I did not mourn this man. But was I woefully mistaken? Did I fail to see him as an inspiration akin to Dr. Martin Luther King? Even right here in Punta Gorda there were large crowds willing to kneel to pay homage to this convicted felon who was a “druggie” until the moment of his death. Of course these gatherings included the expected Black Lives Matter organization, but also our own Punta Gorda police chief.
Despite knowing Floyd’s flawed character, am I missing something? Is my judgment wrong? Or, is the judgment of tens of thousands of Americans what is faulty?
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
