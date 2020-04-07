Editor:
The question of the burial of the overhead lines in Burnt Store Isles should have been dead from the start.
I say that because of the inclusion of a donation to Comcast. I do not subscribe to Comcast. Because of prior dealings with it I do not trust its "estimate" anymore than I would a Democrat promise not to raise taxes.
Somebody must have been asleep at the wheel to give it the right to scab onto FPL lines and to be reimbursed should those lines be re-located. I do appreciate the efforts of the BSI committee but I strongly disagree with its recommendation.
As Everett Dirksen said, "a million here and a million there and pretty soon we are talking about real money."
The deadline of April 15 to cast your straw ballot is fast approaching. Please vote no while you can.
Charles Gramlich
Punta Gorda
