Please help me understand a few things. There was an article in the Sun showing that a person or persons are deliberately trying to destroy marked turtle nests on the beaches. We have seen on TV rioters in cities trying to destroy federal property. They are attacking with all kinds of "weapons", including fire.
I am mystified as to why persons want to destroy turtle nests or a federal building. Neither belong to the person doing the destroying. How does the turtle nest truly affect your life? How does a Federal building affect your life?
Who benefits if the turtles or the building is gone? What have you proven by destruction? How does it make your life better?
Jan Crooks
Englewood
