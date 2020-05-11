Editor:
We have learned that it takes two years to test and provide a vaccine. Thus the flu vaccine for next fall's flue season will have been developed by someone guessing two years ago what a flu virus will be like and making a vaccine to try to prepare our bodies for that virus by making antibodies.
Seems to me this is pretty much a crap shoot. I can understand why each season's vaccine is only partly effective. Added to this is the fact that each person's body/immune system is slightly different, so the effectiveness in each person is slightly different.
We are told that we should get the yearly flu shot. So evidently there is only an effective protection of a year (and I suppose that varies as a more or less than 12 months based on each person's system). So why are we to get this vaccine that is more or less 50% effective for more or less 12 months for some people?
Is is just because the possibility that it may help people? Or am I being too cynical?
I just want to understand. Thank you.
Gary Gribbell
Punta Gorda
