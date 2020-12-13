Editor:
Student loan forgiveness. I'm sure it's nice to think that your student loans will be forgiven and that future students will have free college. Well think again!
Once you start working, if we still have jobs available after the Biden presidency, your taxes will be so high that you will be paying for your loans and all the others after you. Nothing is for free!
Senior citizens' taxes will be so high that they will also be paying for those loans. We've already paid our children's college tuition.
I know, as a senior, I do not want to be taxed to pay for your loans. My children went to college and paid off all their loans when they had them. We are in a very sorry state in this country with our upcoming president and his cabinet.
Laure Leveillee
Punta Gorda
