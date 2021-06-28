Editor:
Every week I read an opinion from a columnist for the Miami Herald. We can always count on opinions to be anti-anything Republican.
After all, Miami is a Democrat run city with it and its environs listed among the cities in Florida with the highest crime rates. Lots of poverty etc. Just as we would expect.
Thursday’s article was a hit piece on our governor. Do we really want to adopt these views and emulate the policies of the Miami area? An old adage says, misery loves company. Is that why Fabiola Santiago wants to destroy DeSantis?
Joan Farrar
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.