Editor:

Every week I read an opinion from a columnist for the Miami Herald. We can always count on opinions to be anti-anything Republican.

After all, Miami is a Democrat run city with it and its environs listed among the cities in Florida with the highest crime rates. Lots of poverty etc. Just as we would expect.

Thursday’s article was a hit piece on our governor. Do we really want to adopt these views and emulate the policies of the Miami area? An old adage says, misery loves company. Is that why Fabiola Santiago wants to destroy DeSantis?

Joan Farrar

Placida

