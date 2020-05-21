Editor:

Recently while visiting a store I noticed a pile of packaged spareribs. A few days later while at another store I again ran across this brand of ribs. I didn’t buy either.

As a point of interest, this April the maker closed its huge Sioux Falls, South Dakota pork processing plant. This was a result of coronavirus. Here we have a major American protein provider located in the heartland employing some 3,700 people and processed hogs from approximately 550 area pig farmers. And, yet, I refused to buy any of their products of a company that is owned by China.

I am asking you to do something so seemingly un-American, especially in these trying times? It’s because profits go directly to its owner, W. H. Group of China. Yes, China.

China also owns other well-known brands of meat in America.

Why do we want to support a country, a communist country that brought us a pandemic?

Find an alternative source for your pork. We get ours at a neighborhood butcher on U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte. Its great quality and the profits stay in America.

Bob Filkins

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments