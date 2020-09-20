Editor:

At one time I really thought the American government system with all its branches really "functioned ?" But over the last four years it has become very clear to me that a very subversive shadow /dark government really does exist.

This shadow government is very well funded by people who stay out of the media spotlight yet many are well known to most Americans. This movement to destroy our republic grows stronger every day as the communists have brain washed our youth through our education system and media. Now I have lost all hope that the differences between the radical leftist and the rest of Americans can be settled peacefully.

Khrushchev warned us many years ago of how the communists planned to bring down America. Thus, it's too late to think we can solve all these ills via the ballot box other than reelect Trump despite all his "warts." But even then, the radical leftist Democrats have blocked Trump' efforts to restore law, order, and economic revival at every chance.

Not to mention ending useless zero gain wars fed by the powerful arms makers and their bought off pawns in government! The choice for Nov. 3 is clear. Vote for Trump, prepare for the coming leftist Armageddon.

“The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.” — Vladimir Lenin

Guy Neroni

Deep Creek

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments