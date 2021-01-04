Editor:

I thoroughly enjoyed James Abraham's article in The Daily Sun's December 26th issue regarding the history of Charlotte County and Mr. Frizzell. His writings are always very informative and researched. He is also a powerful lecturer of Black history.

As a book publisher, he has assisted many local budding authors with their initial works. I was fortunate to have Mr. Abraham as my editor/publisher of my recently printed "Memoirs Of An Uncle Who Loves Rubber Chickens." He has also published books of a well-known local author, Naomi Pringle, of Florida Gulf Coast University. Thank you James for your introspective insights of history.

Larry McGee

Port Charlotte


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments