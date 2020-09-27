Editor:
I used to think that when Abraham Lincoln spoke of government by the people and for the people he was talking about all the people not just a select group. I used to think that when our forefathers espoused freedom of religion they meant that everyone could worship or not according to their own beliefs. I used to think that, no matter which party was in power, our three separate branches of government, our system of checks and balances, would keep things from getting too extreme.
I used to think that teaching children about slavery, Native America genocide and the Holocaust would prevent such atrocities from happening again. I used to believe that information put forth by the NIH, FDA and CDC was based on science and facts and could be trusted not manipulated, misinterpreted or ignored to suit someone's personal agenda.
Then the electoral college installed Trump in the White House and I quickly realized how easily our government, with all its safeguards, could be subverted. How quickly people are willing to forget history if it makes them feel uncomfortable or guilty and doesn't fit with what they want to believe.
How easy it is for people to claim superiority or to know without a doubt that their religious beliefs are the only correct ones. How boldly they can ignore science despite evidence. And more frighteningly, how quickly America can become a theocratic dictatorship.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
