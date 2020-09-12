Editor:

It is very obvious that Donald Trump is becoming more and more authoritarian. This is very frightening to see as the election nears and we know he will do everything in his power to stay in power.

He is now sabotaging the Post Office by removing mail sorting machines and therefore reducing the Post Office's ability to contribute to a free and fair election

His political appointees are not in place because they are the most qualified but because they are most loyal to Trump by donating to him personally. This is looking more and more like a dictatorship.

I pray that Trump and his minions will not be able to steal the upcoming elections but will honor the results. However, the more I see and hear of Trump, the less faith I have for the future of our democracy.

This is how dictatorships look. We don't need a mob boss for president.

Carol Finkel

Port Charlotte

