Editor:
I am not a Christian but I do not hate Christians. I am not a Republican but it do not hate Republicans. I did not vote for Mr. Trump but I do not hate those people who did.
I do feel sorry for the people who idolize Mr. Trump and seem to think he has Christ-like virtues. By his own admission he has never felt the need to ask for forgiveness for anything he has done.
I do feel sorry for Mr. Trump's supporters who appear to be unable to face facts about this President's misdeeds.
I do feel sorry for Mr. Trump's supporters who cannot admit he lies almost every time he speaks.
I do feel sorry for Mr. Trump's supporters who delight in his denigration of good people.
I do feel sorry for Mr. Trump's supporters.
I really, really do feel sorry for Mr. Trump's supporters.
Sunny Ingersoll
Port Charlotte
