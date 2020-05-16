Editor:

How lucky we are to have the ability to read your paper every day. Our newspaper at home, The Blade, has decided to print our paper only a few days a week. How lucky we feel when we come to Florida to be able to read such a great paper every day.

As well as being able to read up-to-date news we get local news. Our paper is delivered on time every day by Amanda our carrier. In these days of such uncertainty we should be happy to have a paper to read. Please do not complain about the paper. There are far more important things to worry about!

Donna Moore

Punta Gorda

