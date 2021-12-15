Today's news reports that the inflation rate is 6.8%. Every necessary product has increased in price or shrunk in volume. My home owners insurance, impossibly priced. FPL, raising prices. Cost of medical insurance: phenomenal.
Visit an emergency room at any hospital and see how the politicians purchase multi million dollar homes. Gas? Ha Ha! Politicians all say: "We are here to serve you!" They fill your mail box during election times. They become "the invisible man, woman" after being elected.
Enjoy the crowds of new neighbors flooding in from worse states? Do you miss the vanishing fauna and wildlife as concrete pours over our county? I served 40 years in the service of this nation. I know the American people up close and personal dealing with the public for 33 of those years. As a customs officer, I saw many politicians and Bob Dole was they only honest one I ever encountered. He and his wife paid their fair share. Every other politician handed in a blank declaration. Integrity is a quality sorely missing from our leaders.
I hope some are happy with the Social Security raise in 2021. They should realize they are only the middlemen passing the raise to others. I offer no solutions, just my opinion. There are no heroes on the horizon
