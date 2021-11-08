To clarify the false information from several letters, Oct. 4, the voting rights act of 1993 requires states to keep voter registration lists accurate and up to date.
Voter suppression of Black and brown people - show me one shred of verifiable evidence to support this. Not one Democrat politician or voter has ever produced such evidence.
Why are audits so offensive to Democrats? If there is nothing to hide I would think you'd be happy to have them to prove your point, instead of lawsuits to stop them. And to the statement of Republicans cheating to win, I found one instance where a woman was arrested for voting for her dead mother. However I found nine instances by Democrats arrested or charged with stuffing ballot boxes and mail-in ballot fraud.
Now let's address the person who accused Trump for the train wreck in the White House's Afghanistan debacle. Trump in fact did negotiate a withdrawal. Here was Trump's plan. 1. Remove all American and allied citizens to safety in U..S or other countries. 2. Remove or destroy all U.S. equipment, especially the highly technical equipment and destroy U.S. bases to prevent the Taliban from using them, including air bases. 3. When 1 and 2 were complete pull the troops out.
Now we know how the incompetent did just the opposite and left Americans and allies and equipped the Taliban army. These are all facts verifiable, not false information to support a platform. Try using facts instead you won't look ignorant.
