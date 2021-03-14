Editor:

I was so very delighted to read a letter regarding the futile efforts he has endured trying to get responses from U.S. Health Department, the Florida State Health department, and our local health department, asking each what is planned for and how do those who are allergic to both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get priority to the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

As with him, I have asked the same questions and have gotten nowhere with any official. I haven’t seen this even addressed by any newspaper or other media. I was beginning to believe I was the only one with this problem, but I am convinced we are a large group being ignored. Maybe those in charge can wake up and figure out a method to serve us in this category.

I agree very much that we have been neglected and this needs to change. So will someone from the state or local health system address this priority for us?

Dominick Mileto

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments