One of the primary reasons that the federal government exists is to defend our borders and to protect our country from those who would do us harm.
Do you think the Biden administration is demonstrating that they are good at this?
Thus far, I would say that the Biden crew are neglecting what government is there for. His dysfunctional system is failing to properly deal with thousands of desperate migrants and refugees arriving at the border. While a drug epidemic is destroying our cities, they have opened the doors of our country and facilitated the traffickers. The disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan is certain to have harmful ramifications in terms of a heightened terrorist threat. For those that need more proof that Joe Biden is a weak, incompetent and worthless leader who has poorly chosen individuals for key roles, the disaster in Afghanistan should be evidence of that.
While our borders become insecure and our country’s territorial integrity is lost, Biden and his team of incompetent boobs are trying to push a multi-trillion dollar spending bill down our throats. Ultimately it will be us, the middle class, who will pay the bulk of the bill for this feckless, socialist agenda and the additional cost of unbridled, careless migration into our country.
