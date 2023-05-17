I would like this to be addressed to the personnel responsible for the boarding operations at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Recently I was scheduled to leave on an Allegiant flight that coincided with the arrival of a storm at the time of boarding. We were directed out of the terminal and to the boarding ramps without any type of protection from the rain. At the agent's direction we were directed to stand on the ramp in the rain until passengers ahead of us were seated.
Obviously we were soaked with rain upon entering the aircraft and only offered a small piece of paper towel to dry off with.
For the next two-plus hours the majority of the passengers had to deal with sitting with wet clothes and belongings.
The ramp system has no type of roof or covering to protect the boarding passengers. Back-ups on the ramp make delays in boarding and extended exposure to rain. It seems that in all the years that PGD has been offering airline service someone would have come up with a system to board passengers without maximum exposure to the elements.
Simple roof system could be attached to the ramps or in the very least stagger the boarding passengers so that no backup on the ramps occurred. Perhaps the use of umbrellas but handling both bags and the umbrellas at the same time would pose a problem.
With all the revenue coming in to the airport it seems that passenger comforts is low on the priority list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.