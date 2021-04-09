Editor:
Can someone please tell me why I am being redirected to the Sonshine Baptist Church in Port Charlotte for my second Moderna COVID-19 after receiving the first shot at the Tringali Center in Englewood earlier this month?
At the time, I was told to simply return in 28 days, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., no appointment required, to receive my second dose. Today, we fielded four phone calls from the state’s COVID hotline attempting to schedule our second shot at the Sonshine Baptist Church where masks are recommended, not required. Did I mention they appear to be the only facility in Charlotte County offering the Moderna second dose?
We have spent the last three weeks scheduling our lives around our second vaccination that was scheduled for April 2. Unfortunately, the Sonshine Baptist Church only offers shots Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. I stopped by the Tringali Center this afternoon to confirm and they apologized, stating there was nothing they could do, this was ordered by the state due to vaccinations being in “short supply.” Not exactly what the governor’s office has represented to the public and the press, but I’m just a 70-year-old seasonal resident who purchased a home here and has paid taxes here for more than 30 years.
Frank White
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.