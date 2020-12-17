Editor:
I had to chuckle at the letter published Dec. 12, "The real pronunciation of Punta Gorda". I am a proud second generation Punta Gordian, my kids and grandkids are third and fourth respectively. In case someone missed it, this land we call home has not been associated with Spain since 1821, so I take exception to anyone, obviously not from here, presumptively telling us how to pronounce our hometown's name. I believe they call that revisionism.
Thankfully, our new city manager gets it and as my good buddy Michael P. Haymans says, "It's like kicking a female squash, Punt-a-Gord-a!" I breathlessly await the next letter telling us all how to "properly" pronounce Florida, Saint Louis, Detroit, and San Francisco, among other place names!
Frank Desguin
Punta Gorda
