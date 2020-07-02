Editor:
I appreciated Glen Nickerson's June 7 column describing his personal experience dating someone of color; it was brave to share such an intimate and evidently painful story publicly.
As another letter writer suggested, maybe more of us should share similar stories. At age 17, I was waitressing in the restaurant at Macy's in Herald Square, NYC. One of the cooks, Herbie, a great guy, smart, cute, nice, asked me out. I lied and said I already had a boyfriend. Herbie was Puerto Rican.
Although I was brought up in a white Jewish, liberal/lefty household, I was concerned about what my fellow workers, friends and others would think. I rationalized my decision based on the very real possibility that I could've been beaten up for this by the tough kids in my Brooklyn neighborhood, where Puerto Ricans were considered to be even "lower" than black people. I'm 66 years old now, and i cringe with embarrassment and shame whenever I think about this regrettable episode in my history.
Susan Lubars
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.