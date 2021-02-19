Editor:

After as many years as I have lived on this earth, you would think would know more about myself. I guess not.

I confess I voted for Joseph Biden last November, in Michigan, and only once.

Because I voted for Mr. Biden, according to a recent email I received from teaparty.org:

1. I am a DemocRAT;

2. I am a DemoCRUMB;

3. I am one of a bunch of lying B*stards;

4. I am a scumbag leftist;

5. I am a moron;

6. I am a selfish snake;

7. I am a cheater, a liar, and a stealer, so I can put my radical agenda into play;

8. I voted for a crackhead party;

9. I voted for a man who has a plan to destroy America;


10. I voted for a lunatic president;

11. I am a disgusting fascist;

12. I am part of a secret plot brewing to further plunge America into a dark abyss we’ll never crawl out of;

13. I am part of a diabolical plan to decimate jobs so that the people must depend on the government;

14. I am a fascist pig;

15. I am a dirty little gun grabber;

16. I am doing Satan’s work.

There’s more, but I have run out of words.

And so, I apologize. I wish I could have been more of a model resident during my first experience as a “snowbird.” I certainly did not mean to be doing the work of Beelzebub during my stay in Florida.

Alas, soon I must return to cold and snowy Michigan. Good riddance, some of you may say. But I will miss the warm hospitality (and the sunny skies).

Rick Nelson

Rotonda West

