Editor:
The missing step.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and it reminds me of repeating the same thing over and over, expecting a different outcome… like watching the Covid-19 Publix vaccination signup, information site. I’m sure the site is very well intended, but there seems to be a step missing. How to get a date and time.
At 6 a.m. the site shows all stores have shots available, followed by, wait for updates and instructions. Until.. after staring at that information for say, an hour…waiting for the “instructions,” when poof, all slots are filled. How’d they do that? Where is the magic button located, that 1,500 people seem to have found? According to the news, appointments were filled in 5 minutes?
How are 1,500 slots even processed in 5 minutes, but it takes an hour to disclose it? Where do those of us who stare at the silent screen until catatonic, go for “further instructions” to get in that line? That missing step!
I’m one of the super “elderly” and now, even my patience is wearing out. As the Sun is our information link, please clarify steps to get beyond “waiting,” to find that missing site, date and time. How did all the vaccinated, in Charlotte County find it? I’d like to be one…I’ll even buy milk at the store while I’m there.
Laura Lambert
Punta Gorda
