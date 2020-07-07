Editor:

I need a new Suburban SUV, but the one I want is over $90,000.

I am petitioning the Charlotte County commissioners to buy it.

I am sure that after a few days they will realize that they have no use for it, and sell it to me for$ 35K or $40K.

Wish me luck.

Patrick Doyle

Lake Suzy

