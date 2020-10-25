Editor:
A recent letter writer stated that socialism isn’t a “dirty or scary” word and then provided a definition that touted the benefits of socialism.
Her quote was similar to a dictionary.com definition which states:
“Socialism - A theory or system of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of the means of production and distribution, capital, land, etc., by the community as a whole, usually through a centralized government”.
However, the writer did omit an additional definition that stated:
“(In Marxist theory) socialism is the stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism, characterized by the imperfect implementation of collective principles.” Neither system has a great record of success.
The writer also lists things we should do away with if we don’t like socialism:
Social Security: paid for by payments from employees and employers. (Would be in much better shape had previous Democrat administrations not raided the “lock box” for socialist programs)
Medicare: paid for by payments from employees and employers
Public education: paid for by corporate and private property owners
Free mail delivery: Free? – supported by postage usage fees, the system does need improvement.
There are now proposals to provide all of these benefits to non-citizens. That would negate the “argument that “everyone contributes and shares equally.”
And while you are at it, look up the word “disingenuous.”
Ronald J. Aitken, Sr.
Punta Gorda
