For the property called “Marketplace”, envision a green space with an amphitheater, connected on either side by open air pavilions (which could be used for shelter or covered vendor spaces). Add brick walkways, lighting, benches, planters, landscaping; and yes, parking spaces. We could call it “Punta Gorda Square” for events that are currently taking place there, such as festivals, seasonal activities, community fundraisers, concerts, etc. The look could be tin-roofed or tile-roofed to blend in with the charm of Downtown Punta Gorda.
Please reference the Palm Beach County amphitheater spaces; one called “Sea Breeze” in Jupiter is non-gated with 3,000 capacity. The Sunset Cove amphitheater in Boca Raton is also beautiful, but we would need to scale down to fit our space – just consider the concept.
Maybe someone thought of this already, but if the penny sales tax revenue and interest accrued can be used to acquire land for public recreation and economic development projects, why can’t we use this money to do this type of project for the city of Punta Gorda? With all of the wonderful minds we have in this community, can we think of a way to make this happen? We can fundraise if we have to.
Punta Gorda Square should remain ‘starlit’ and open air. Let’s do this!
