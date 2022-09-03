Editor:

For the property called “Marketplace”, envision a green space with an amphitheater, connected on either side by open air pavilions (which could be used for shelter or covered vendor spaces). Add brick walkways, lighting, benches, planters, landscaping; and yes, parking spaces. We could call it “Punta Gorda Square” for events that are currently taking place there, such as festivals, seasonal activities, community fundraisers, concerts, etc. The look could be tin-roofed or tile-roofed to blend in with the charm of Downtown Punta Gorda.

