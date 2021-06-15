Editor:
I recently read your Jan. 7 article about “best car stories.” I must have been out of town when you asked for such stories, but I have a really good one.
Approximately 40 years ago, our daughter needed a car for college and work, so she and I went to a dealer and she picked out a car. She said, “I need to go to school now, Daddy, so you do the negotiations.”
I sat down with the saleswoman and began to do that. After a while, she said, “Mr. Gordon, what would you pay for the car right now?” I replied, “Six thousand dollars.” (I think this was the number, but remember this was 40 years ago and my memory is fuzzy). She replied, “Mr. Gordon, why do you think I’d sell you the car for that price?” I replied, “Because I’m so handsome!”
She almost choked to death trying to stifle a laugh. She really struggled. After getting herself together, she said, “I’ll run this by my general manager.” She walked down the hall and from that direction I could hear two people laughing, loudly. About what, I had no idea! She returned and said I could have the car at my offered price. I guess it pays to be handsome.
That evening at dinner, I related the story to the family. My daughter said, “Oh, Daddy, I’m so glad I wasn’t there! I would have been embarrassed to death!" The rest of the family just laughed.
So that’s my car story.
Bill Gordon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.