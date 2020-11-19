Editor:
Live Oak Point:
An article in Wednesday, Nov. 11 the Sun has got me thinking about a different approach to the Melbourne site.
The Charlotte County commissioners are leaning toward a plan for developing this tract of land into boat storage and a restaurant. The county already owns the property so why not invest a bit more money to clean up the remaining area, add some picnic tables and turn it into a space for food trucks.
Restaurant failure is documented at 60% in the first year with 80% going out of business in five years. Now we have a pandemic where many of our own restaurants are not open at full capacity and some restaurants are already out of business. Our leadership is advocating for more of the same.
I am looking for something new and different in my community. This is an opportunity to support the growing food truck business and not have a structural commitment that will interfere with a beautiful unobstructed view. No one could have predicted a pandemic that halted the Sunseeker project. However, this doesn’t change the fact that we have an incomplete shell whose future is unknown.
Profit cannot only be measured in dollars and cents. Will the residents of our area profit from another restaurant or an unobstructed view of a beautiful waterway while having a bite to eat.
Just thinking.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.