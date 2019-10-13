Editor:
To the writer in Sunday’s Sun lamenting that “the ignorant ones are gaining… because this C02 nonsense is being taught today.” Sir, your arguments are weak and your “facts” are not factual.
While I’m happy that you remember what you learned in your geology class 55 years ago, I wonder if you are aware that science is dynamic.
We humans are capable of learning new things all the time. In the past five decades, scientists have made momentous breakthroughs in the area of antibiotics, stem cell, DNA, and HIV.
A vast majority of those who have devoted their life’s work to science are in agreement that we have a global crisis that is exacerbated, among other things, by human-initiated C02 emissions. General consensus is that the earth is no longer flat and she is in trouble.
I’m no scientist, and my guess, sir, is that neither are you. Maybe it’s time to put our faith in those who are. As a wise person once said, “If the scientists are wrong, what have we got to lose by cleaning up our act?”
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Rotonda West
