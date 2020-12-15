Editor:

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina made a fool out of himself again yesterday. He likened Donald Quixote’s attempts to overturn the election as his trying to “save the country.”

There was a time many years ago when I respected Graham and would have considered him a viable candidate for the presidency. But he seems to have lost his way the last four years. Last seen he can be found on the golf course with his best buddy. His nose being stuck so far up Donald’s (behind) that the poor president must find it hard to hit a decent drive. Hit the ball, drag Lindsey, hit the ball drag Lindsey.

It’s a shame because he could have been a guiding light in the Senate by encouraging bipartisan efforts to actually save our country at a time it really needs saving.

Bob Mohrbacher

Port Charlotte


