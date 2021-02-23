Editor:

How can so many gutless so-called Republicans not do the right thing? I guess the law-abiding and respectful Republican party is gone.

These people are now called the Trumpist Party. When I wake each morning I thank God for life and the fact that I live in America the beautiful!

After the last couple of months, it doesn't seem so beautiful. These Trumpists should look in the mirror and ask themselves how they let this man get away with everything he did.

As of this day forward, I pledge to reject any and all things that come from so-called Republicans and will do anything I can to defeat them. I have lost all faith in these double standard people.

Bob Hellebuyck

Port Charlotte

