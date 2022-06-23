President Trump has the Washington Post to write falsehoods about him; I have the Daily Sun to do the same about me. For months, this paper has published letters to the editor perpetuating the myth that I want to privatize our Charlotte County Airport.
Recently, the Daily Sun published an article citing this as fact. This is fake news.
Unequivocally, I am not in favor of privatizing our airport. I was in favor of hearing the privatization proposal because the presentation could have identified areas where the airport could improve. There is a huge difference between wanting to see what was in the proposal to actually wanting to privatize.
Our community deserves an airport that constantly attracts more businesses and high-paying jobs. I have not brought back more than $9 million of state funding to the airport for a runway extension, fire training structure, new hangar construction and aeronautics training facility for it to go into private hands.
Privatization is not happening – period. I believe our community is smarter than to be distracted by the boogeyman of privatization. It is a cheap scare tactic being used for political purposes. The real question is what is the vision for the airport over the next five years, 10 years? How will the airport improve?
Complacency means you fall behind the competition; innovation means you thrive. If we were satisfied with an airplane, we never would have reached into space with a rocket. Flight is meant to inspire, not divide.
