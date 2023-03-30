LETTER: I have no problem telling you what 'woke' means Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Unlike the woman in your Sunday editorial cartoon, I can define woke!Woke is not being able to define what a woman is. Woke is letting men compete in women's sports and declaring a man "Woman of the year."Woke is demanding respect for your opinion but cancelling other opinions or calling them disinformation.Woke is allowing underage children to disfigure their bodies.Woke is denying there are two genders.Woke is not punishing criminals and ignoring laws and safety of citizens.WokeE is hiring people because of their color and gender instead of ability.WokeE is fostering hatred for this country.Woke is indoctrination of our children with racist and radical theories.Woke is trying to destroy our history and replacing it w/Marxism and Socialism. (You learn from your past so you don't repeat mistakes!)Woke is pushing for equity of outcome instead of equal opportunity.How can there be equity when some do not want to be educated or work?Quoting Voltaire: When you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.Annette MasseyPort Charlotte Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
