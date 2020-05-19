Editor:
In reference to an April 28 article:
Statement #1: A felon commits a crime against a victim whereby a monetary value is placed on the crime because of a loss of money, life or property for which the victim has a constitutional right.
Statement #2: Lawyers and unions use words such as the victim must be made whole again. I assume that in this instance those words would refer to the felon's victim.
Statement #3: After a felon commits a crime, he or she is incarcerated in a correctional facility, whereby the felon is now being housed, clothed, fed, educated and medically treated through taxes, paid by the very victim the felon committed the crime against.
Question #1: Where does the ACLU get off saying the obligation to repay the victim and any fines stipulated is a tax?
Question #2: If the felon is indigent and/or homeless, where would that felon be able to vote since the voting laws state, I believe, that the voter must be a citizen and a resident of the district where they would be allowed to vote?
Question #3: How does the victim get compensated for their loss other than to pay a lawyer to get back what was and still is rightfully theirs? Should we now call that a tax on the victim?
Richard Roberts
Port Charlotte
