Editor:
For decades the medical profession and scientists have worked on various medical projects and serums. Now we are in our second month of this disastrous problem: COVID-19.
All we hear from our medical professionals is wash your hands and lock yourself in your home, self quarantine for two weeks. They might just as well say: "You have nothing to fear, but fear itself."
The Chinese say they are free of the virus. They had 82,000 cases? Are we sure? We have over 120,000 and still no peak in sight. What is going on here?
Rick Segitz
Punta Gorda
