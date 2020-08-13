Editor:
Protect Our Public Schools and Suncoast NEA-Retired were privileged to host a forum with all four candidates for the school board.
There was a Q&A with questions submitted via chat box. The goal for all candidates is to do what is best for our students. The pathway toward that goal may differ but we owe it to ourselves and our community to be civil, respectful and to listen to and learn from each other.
The forum did not address several issues circulating within the community. Those include Karen Rose's leaving during Hurricane Irma and resigning as a top administrator following the Parkland shooting. Eric Robinson is on the school board, supports public schools but his children attend a private school. Of course this is a personal family matter but as a school board member it would be helpful if he explained the rational for this choice.
He also serves as treasurer for multiple PACs that support legislators who vote in Tallahassee for issues he, as a school board member, does not support. Is this a conflict of interest? I respectfully request that Ms. Rose and Mr. Robinson be forthcoming with answers to these questions.
Rhana Bazzini
Sarasota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.