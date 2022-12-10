If President Biden “controls gas prices” will you praise him for the recent drop in cost? The GOP stance on drag queens is clear; what is their stance on helping working families? Will the GOP demand that Elon Musk go back to South Africa?
Most Democrats believe that if Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be punished. Does the local party believe that Donald Trump is above the law? If Hunter Biden made so many bad choices, why didn’t the GOP choose him as their candidate for the Georgia Senate race? GOP officials are troubled by Hunter Biden’s laptop. Are they equally troubled with Jared Kushner receiving $2 billion from Saudi Arabia?
I’ve noticed Proud Boys always cover their faces. If they’re so “proud,” why do they hide? Will the local party endorse as their presidential candidate in 2024 a man who previously did not protect the Constitution; didn’t protect our soldiers; didn’t protect us from illness; and does not protect the sanctity of elections?
The Republican Party seems incensed about nude Hunter Biden photos. Is the Party equally incensed about nude Melania photos on the internet? Republican officials say indicting a former president would be unprecedented. Do they also agree that the first attempted coup in the 233-year history of American democracy was also unprecedented?
An elderly Florida man called for terminating the Constitution in a rambling rant. Will Republican mental illness policies help this man?
