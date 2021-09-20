Editor:

Recently, I was prescribed physical therapy for a painful shoulder. While driving on U.S. 41, I noticed a sign that said Fitness Quest Inc.-West Villages.

They are located just before the River Road intersection at U.S. 41, very close to my home. After I checked them out, I made my decision to go there for my therapy. I was very impressed.

The staff was friendly, professional, patient and knowledgeable. The facility was clean, the equipment spaced far apart and my evaluation was private.

They accepted my insurance and my out-of-pocket cost was very affordable. I highly recommend Fitness Quest and would to there again if I needed therapy.

Barbara Ierardi

North Port

