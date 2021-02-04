Editor:
As a retired teacher of American History and Civics, and as an active citizen both in politics and government, Donald J Trump is the worst human being we have ever elected to that office.
We suffered through 4 years of his presidency, losing 360,000 (plus) Americans to a pandemic he grossly mismanaged, watching racism raise its ugly head that he promoted. Worse, we watched him incite his followers to storm and our Capitol building, killing 5 people and injuring several more.
We've elected incompetent and shallow men before. We've even elected hateful and mean-spirited men before, but we have never elected a person who had all of those traits plus was so full of himself that he ignored wise advice.
We came so close to losing our democratic republic, but the lessons to be learned here is ours. Donald Trump is the consequence; we are the problem.
We stopped listening. We stopped trying to understand. We stopped trying to make a difference. We stopped being involved as citizens. We listened to the lies, we accepted the fake news as real, and we chose to blame everyone but ourselves.
We did vote him out by the largest number of votes ever cast. But Trump and his terrorists continue to be a threat to all that true Americans hold near and dear to them. We must stay vigilant.
I hope we've all learned our lesson.
Paul Platt
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.