Editor:

I keep seeing letters about the airport, privatizing it and other issues. But I have not seen anyone address the issue of Allegiant, which in my opinion is one of the worst airlines in the world, why do they have a monopoly at the airport?

I know Sun Country now has a few flights. I don’t know history of Allegiant and the airport but for the life of me I can’t see how anyone would want to fly that airline. My last two trips my return flight has been canceled for various reasons, and it has cost me more than $1,000 for both trips to get back home. My initial fare for each trip was less than $200.

Their customer service on the phone is just about nonexistent. It takes 3 to 4 hours to even be able to reach someone on the phone. The gate person is no help at all.

When I moved to Punta Gorda I was so excited that the airport was so close. And Allegiant with their headquarters in Las Vegas where I use to live, I cannot even get to Las Vegas. I can call Southwest and be on the phone in five minutes and talk to someone who was very helpful unlike Allegiant.

I will never fly Allegiant again. I know their flights are full and everyone is flying on them so my little letter will not hurt them one bit but I have just had it with them and I just had to vent to someone or everyone.

Robert Kostner

Punta Gorda

