Editor:
I wonder.
1. If you rob a bank in a Sanctuary City, is it illegal or is it just an undocumented withdrawal?
2. If Muslims want to run away from a Muslim country, does that mean they're Islamophobic?
3. If liberals don't believe in biological gender then why did they march for women's rights?
4. Why is it that Democrats think super delegates are fine, but they have a problem with the Electoral College?
5. If you don't want the FBI involved in elections, why nominate someone who's being investigated by the FBI?
6. If Democrats don't want foreigners involved in our elections, why do they think it's all right for illegals aliens to vote?
7. If Hillary's speeches cost $250,000 an hour, how come no one shows up to her free ones?
8. Is the DNC mad at Russia because they "think" they are trying to manipulate our elections by exposing that the DNC is manipulating our elections?
9. How is each ISIS attack now a reaction to Trump policies, but all ISIS attacks during Obama's term were due to climate change and a plea for jobs?
10. If only 11 million people have Obamacare, how will 24 million people die if it is repealed? Will an additional 13 million people be randomly shot?
11. Why are welfare, food stamps, and WIC called entitlements when they are taxpayer-funded handouts? On the other hand, Social Security and veterans benefits are true entitlements because those receiving them are entitled to them since they were earned and paid for by the recipients
I wonder if others wonder?
Robert E. Schoenle
Port Charlotte
