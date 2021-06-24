Editor:
I am an old school Caucasian well into my 70s. Along the way I have experienced various forms of government instituted discrimination.
First I was denied employment because females were needed to meet certain quotas.
Next I was denied employment because Blacks were needed to meet quota demands. Finally after a few years of “getting by” I was hired into a career position.
Later I applied for a mortgage but I was denied because I was “white.” I applied at several banks, one bank would not even take my application. One banker told me that he had plenty of money to lend but because of government guidelines he must lend to minorities until the “playing field was leveled.”
I have experienced discrimination not from my fellow citizens but from my government.
Now the government wants to discriminate against heterosexual Caucasians.
Caucasians in the United States are 76.3% of the population.
People of African ancestry amount to 13.4% of the population.
People who identify as LGBTQ as of 2020 amounted to 5.6% of the population.
Can someone explain to me why 76% of the population be made to cede certain earned benefits to minority groups that demand repatriations, equality, preference in employment, housing, and education when for the most part these people know how to only demand, riot, intimidate corporations and government officials with the threat of law suits.
This letter will generate a lot of emotional energy, hopefully positive energy.
Robert Waterhouse
Englewood
