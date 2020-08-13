Editor:
The two races appearing on the August Republican primary are tough choices. For Airport Authority, we must pick between Bob Starr, who has a proven record in local politics, and Vanessa Oliver, who also has an impressive resume. I have known Mr. Starr a few years, and supported him in other endeavors, and if Mr. Starr were running for school board he'd probably have my vote, but I'm not sold on his platform of attacking Allegiant and wanting to disrupt probably the best run government agency I know of, so my vote is going to Vanessa Oliver.
In the school board race, we also have two great candidates, both of whom I believe will take an active role in the schools. There's a lot to love about Charlotte County schools, and if one is strongly in favor of the current direction of our schools, he or she should vote for Kim Amontree as she is the incumbant. However, our motto at Charlotte Regional Medical Center was "Getting to Great", and I believe Joe Williams will work to get our district to great, in line with our superintendent's goal of making CCPS the best district in the state. I think Mr. Williams can better relate to the average Charlotte County family, which is why he has my vote. God bless all, and don't forget to vote in these important local elections.
David Morris
Port Charlotte
