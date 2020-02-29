Editor:
A great big thank you to the gentleman behind me in the check-out line who paid for my groceries. We had a brief conversation and you said you liked my attitude.
Thank you for your unexpected kindness and for the brief moment of humor we shared. I will pay it forward.
Norma Bukovac
Englewood
