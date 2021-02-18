Editor:

Where O where is the real Republican Party? It is time for a little history of the greatness that once was the real Republican Party.

When General Dwight Eisenhower finally agreed to run for president as a Republican, he selected the best people of the day for his cabinet. The platform produced by this committee presented what he thought the people of post WWII wanted.

The platform sought to restore the party as the inheritors of the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. The platform called for passage of an equal employment opportunity law. A ban on the poll tax. It also called for a passage of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing woman equal rights and equal pay for equal work. The committees activities included meeting with the NAACP.

It also called for reducing taxes and balancing the budget.


See Fred I Greenstein, "The Hidden-Hand Presidency: Eisenhower as Leader."

A far cry from the Trump Republicans of today. Perhaps they should become the ostrich party since they ignore the truth by keeping their heads in the sand.

Ray Jodoin

North Port

