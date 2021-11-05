Boy, do I long for the days of the Trump presidency, when the administration focused on policies that benefited ordinary Americans, like tariffs on Chinese goods so more Americans could get good-paying factory jobs, and more products could be made in the USA. When the border was under control, and the wall was being built; when overall employment was up including best employment ever for different races and ethnicities. When inflation was low; when peace between several Arab countries and Israel was arranged.
When troops were being brought home, and American casualties in Afghanistan were zero. When taxes were being cut. When the ISIS caliphate was destroyed. When North Korea talked to us and stopped shooting off missiles. When the president answered all questions every day. When there was no more nonsense about man-made global warming and men having babies. When men were not supposed to compete in sports with women; etc, etc, etc.
Now I look around and see attempt after attempt to enact big tax increases. I see inflation and gas and heating oil prices rising every day, and hurting ordinary Americans. I see a disastrous border situation with many thousands of illegals flooding in every week, including drug runners, human traffickers, coyotes and hardened criminals and who knows how many carriers of COVID and other diseases. I see complete incompetence is every area: Afghanistan, shortages of basic goods, mandates that close fire stations; etc, etc, etc.
