The Mueller investigation is going to be a huge waste of time and money. This investigation is a witch hunt to try and get something illegal on the president, other than maybe misuse of campaign funds and minor charges you could probably get on any president given the time, money and put under a microscope like he was.
In 1990, Willie Nelson (entertainer) owed the government $1 million. They sold his property and took most of his finances. Al Sharpton, a minister and activist, owes $10 million. What did they sell of his (nothing) and he still shops at Saks of Fifth Avenue? Where is the justice for all?
Let's get the real thieves, the U.S. Congress and the senators, Democrats or Republicans. They have 84 members convicted of DWIs, and 71 can't get credit cards, eight have been arrested for shoplifting and seven for fraud.
I could list more but don't have that many words to work with. The voters of New York City the last election elected a bartender who owes a student loan and is a socialist to boot to Congress. She goes by AOC. Who was she running against, Mickey Mouse?
In 2020, I'll stick with the guy that's got the economy running on all cylinders. If you like money, you will do the same.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
